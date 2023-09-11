Rishi Sunak tells UK Parliament of ‘warm, productive’ FTA talks with PM Modi

London: On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefed the UK Parliament on his recent trip to New Delhi for the India-led G20 Summit, during which he said he had "warm and productive" negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

After returning from India on his first official trip as British prime minister, the then-43-year-old began his speech in the House of Commons by highlighting the many ties he and his wife, Akshata Murty, share with the country.

Sunak elaborated on his trip's three main goals in a lengthy legislative statement, which were to increase diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the crisis in Ukraine, to take action on climate change, and to deepen connections with India.—Inputs from Agencies