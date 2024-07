Rishi Sunak concedes UK election defeat, says Labour has won

"The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak announced after retaining his parliamentary seat in northern England.

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on Friday, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."

—Reuters