    Rishi Sunak concedes UK election defeat, says Labour has won

    July5/ 2024
    "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak announced after retaining his parliamentary seat in northern England.

    London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on Friday, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

    "The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

    "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."

