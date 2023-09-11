Rishi Sunak's children learn Hindi: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy give great importance to Hindi and their children have learned the language.

Sarma attended the G20 dinner on Saturday night where he had a discussion with Sunak.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP’s women wing program in Guwahati on Sunday evening, Sarma said: “I met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife for some discussions. They said that despite being in Britain, they insisted on teaching their children Hindi.

“Prime Minister Sunak mentioned this in front of some Chief Ministers at that dinner. I was thinking that even in India I could not give importance to teaching Hindi to my children. But they have done the same thing in England. This is incredible."

Besides Sunak, Sarma also spoke with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the dinner.

The Chief Minister said that Lee is interested in skill development and nursing training in Assam.

“In the atmosphere of the Russia-Ukraine war, it is rare today for America, Russia and China to agree on anything. But those countries have signed India's declaration at G20. This is a historic moment and this declaration will remain as a document of history," he added.

On the other hand, the decision to include the African Union in the G20 was made possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, according to the Chief Minister.

"It has been decided to create an international biofuel alliance. There will be arrangements to produce fuel from bamboo for the future. This decision is going to be important for Assam in the future.”

Meanwhile, in the dinner organised for the heads of state of different countries, Bihu dance to songs of the late legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika was performed, said Sarma.

“I felt proud as an Assamese by participating there. Later I spoke to the music and dance performers. Among them were four youths from Assam,” he added.

—IANS