Rishi Kapoor was a versatile actor: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of film star Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was a versatile actor, who in his about five decades of illustrious career won the hearts of millions by his acting skills in films like ''Bobby'', ''Naseeb'', ''Karz'', ''Coolie'' ''Chandni'', ''Prem Rog'', ''Henna'', etc, he said.

The Chief Minister said his contribution to the Indian film industry was immense and he would always be remembered as an fine actor and a thorough gentleman.

--IANS