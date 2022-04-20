Rishi Kapoor Wants Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover To Patch Up

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor has requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to patch up and move on following their in-flight spat.

The 64-year-old star expressed his wish in a tweet by writing, "IPL. There is a look-alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil Jao yaaron!"

But, it seems Sunil is in no mood to reconcile with his former colleague, as he replied, "Sir, I am not playing this season because I am retired hurt. Best Regards."

Last month, Sunil posted a note on social media in which he asked Kapil to "start respecting human beings also apart from animals" after the two had a fall out.

The comedian, who plays the popular characters of Dr Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on Kapil's show, wrote, "Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime."

However, Kapil had dismissed their feud as "an argument" in a Facebook post.

He also took to Twitter to apologise to Sunil, saying, "Sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. Love and regards."