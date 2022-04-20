Rishi Kapoor''s terahvi: Alia, Karisma join Ranbir, Riddhima to offer prayers

Mumbai: Late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, and the family held a puja ceremony on Tuesday, on the occasion of Terahvi -- 13th day following his death -- at their home in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor''s daughter Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the rituals.

In one of the images, Rishi Kapoor''s son Ranbir can be seen performing puja.

"Your legacy will live on forever...We love you," she captioned the image.

In another picture, Riddhima is seen standing with a photo frame of Rishi Kapoor.

Due to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, had to travel over 1400km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her family, in the time of bereavement. She travelled to Mumbai by car with daughter Samara and husband Bharat Sahni.

Ranbir''s good friend Alia Bhatt, first cousins Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, Shweta and Navya Nanda, and uncle Randhir Kapoor were present.

--IANS