Rishabh Pant was saved by bus driver and conductor

Dehradun (The Hawk): The driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus saved Indian wicket keeper Rishabh Pant when he was met with an accident early on Friday morning.

His speeding car struck the iron barrier at the roadside and then caught fire, according to the 14-second CCTV video of the collision that recently appeared online.

After the crash, the driver and conductor quickly dialled 112 for assistance.

The cops alerted Pant's mother and sent him to the hospital.

SSP Ajay Singh, who drove him to the hospital, stated that further investigation into the incident is ongoing.