Rise In Daily Covid Cases Cause Of Concern For Uttarakhand People









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status On March 22, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,552 on Monday as 104 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,533 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 894. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 168 hours. Meanwhile the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same, that is 1,421. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 71. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 95.92 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 43 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 36. That apart, 9 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 8 Nainital, 3 each in Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal, 1 each in Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Rudraprayag.