Rise against 'anti-environment' projects: Goa Archbishop

Panaji: Amid protests by the Opposition and activists against the controversial rail, road and power projects proposed in Goa, state's Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on Thursday pitched for preservation of the environment and pollution-free Goa.

Ferrao, who delivered a sermon on the occasion of the feast of St. Francis Xavier at the Old Goa Church complex near Panaji, said one could not afford anymore about not caring about issues like environment and pollution.

"There are so many ways in which we can spread the light of our faith in our community and society. For example, the environment is our common home.





It is our responsibility to defend it. But when we witness so much bad multiplying around us -- we witness a situation in which the earth and environment is being sullied, we are witnessing plans which will bring bad to the society," Archbishop said.

Mollem village located at the foothills of the Western Ghats and surrounded with protected forests has emerged as a focal point for agitation against three Central government projects such as double-tracking of a South Western Railway track, expansion of a National Highway 4A and a private power project.

According to the Opposition and civil society groups, the three projects are being executed to facilitate additional transportation of coal through Goa to steel mills in Bellary.

Fr. Ferrao's sermon made at the most popular feast event in the state dedicated to Spanish Saint Francis Xavier -- regarded as the patron saint of Goa -- comes at a time when the Goa government is on the backfoot vis-a-vis giving local clearances for the three projects, amid protests since several weeks.

