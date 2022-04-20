Rise above party politics on border issue: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national President Mayawati on Tuesday targeted both the BJP and the Congress for "playing dirty politics" on the China-India and India-Nepal border issues and urged all political parties to rise above party politics and think in national interest.

Mayawati tweeted: "Along with China, the border dispute with other neighbouring country Nepal is now taking a very serious turn. In such a situation, all political parties should rise above politics and think in the interest of the country. The central government should also take everyone into confidence on the issue."

In another tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: "It is a matter of great concern that even when the people of the country are reeling under the impact of coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the BJP and the Congress are engaged in dirty politics and now they are accusing each other over the border dispute with China, which does not augur well in the interest of the nation."

The Congress and the BJP are engaged in a war of words over the China-India border issue in Ladakh with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi constantly attacking the Narendra Modi government. In return, he is being targeted by the BJP leaders.

--IANS