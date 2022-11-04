RISAT-2, a retired Indian surveillance satellite, crashes into the Indian Ocean near Jakarta

Chennai (The Hawk): According to Indian Space Research Organisation, India's defunct Radar Imaging Satellite-2 (RISAT-2) crashed into the Indian Ocean near Jakarta on October 30 after reentering the atmosphere in an uncontrolled manner (ISRO).

On April 20, 2009, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launched the 300 kilogramme surveillance satellite RISAT-2 (PSLV).

30 kg of fuel for space operations were initially carried by the satellite, which had a four-year design life.

ISRO claims that the satellite had no fuel when it re-entered the planet's atmosphere, and investigations have shown that any fragments that might have hit the earth would not have survived the re-entry heating and would not have caused any damage.

The Multi Object Tracking Radar (MTOR) at the Sriharikota rocket port and software analysis were used by ISRO to track the satellite's re-entry, according to the space agency.

According to ISRO, the fact that RISAT-2 returned to Earth in less than 13 years while following all applicable international mitigation criteria for space debris demonstrated ISRO's commitment to the long-term sustainability of outer space.

(Inputs from Agencies)