RINL Iconic Week Celebrations conclude on a Grand note

School Students conduct walkathon Beach Road to spread awareness about Steel

New Delhi (The Hawk) : Various programs were organized by RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant under the Iconic week which is being observed by the Ministry of Steel from 4th to 10th July 2022 as part of of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

RINL Iconic week celebrations culminated today with a walk by school students on Beach Road today to create awareness about steel.





The walkathon was flagged off by G. Gandhi, Chief General Manager (HR-Corporate Services) of Visakhapatnam Steel, MS Kumar, General Manager Sports, Shantha kumar, Chief General Manager Finance, RP Sharma (Corporate Communications)-I/c, President of the steel plant recognised union (AITUC) Shri KSN Rao participated in the program.

Visakhapatnam steel plant has organized several programs during the Iconic week which is being observed by the Ministry of Steel from 4th to 10th July 2022 as part of of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations from 4th to 10th July 2022.

As part of the Iconic week a mobile exhibition-tableau showcased RINL’s role in nation-building, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and various achievements of RINL and RINL steel products and their applications and their usage in various prestigious gigantic projects in nation-building.

The tableau toured across Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas to spread awareness about the usage of steel. All the activities were executed in the right spirit of Jan-Bhagidari (People's Participation) as Ministry of Steel is celebrating this week as Jan-Utsav.

Apart from that, sapling planting and Swachh Bharat activities were enthusiastically undertaken by the employees in various departments, townships, its outside mines offices.

Safety engineering Department of RINL has promoted safety not only in the entire Visakhapatnam Steel Plant but also in the Mines units of RINL which are located outside Vizag through awareness programs, workshops, foot marches (pada yatra) and slogans. Safety awareness campaign towards safe steel manufacturing and sharing of local and global quality practices regarding safety & health and awareness programs towards achieving “Zero Accident Incidents” was also organised on the occasion.

A seminar with the support of INSDAG was also conducted on measures to be taken to ensure steel usage and also to promote steel consumption in rural areas.

Painting/Essay writing competitions were organized for school children on environment and sustainability. Hundreds of students enthusiastically participated in these competitions.

Cloth bags are distributed to the people of steel city as part of the many steps taken by the Visakhapatnam steel plant management towards banning single use plastic in the entire Visakhapatnam steel plant and its Ukkunagaram township.

GVMC Zonal Commissioner P Simhachalam, 78th Ward Corporator Dr. B Ganga Rao participated in this program and specially lauded various programs being undertaken by Visakhapatnam steel management towards plastic ban in and around Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Member of Parliament, Anakapalli Dr. BV Satyavathi, Gajuwaka MLA Mr. Tippala Nagi Reddy specially appreciated the efforts of RINL management in making the iconic week, a grand success.

Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant congratulated the entire RINL fraternity, various trade unions, Members of Parliament, Legislators, officials of Andhra Pradesh, Students, vendors and public for their enthusiastic participation in various programs organized by RINL during Iconic week celebrations.