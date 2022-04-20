Ringing Bells owner claims 25 lakh bookings, but smartphones yet to be made

New Delhi :-The owner of �Ringing Bells�, the company which has been the hot news ever since its Rs 251 smartphone named �Freedom 251� was launched, has claimed that as many as 25 lakh cellphones have been booked and 5 crore registrations have been made. Mohit Goel has also said that he will reveal his business plans soon. He said that the phones will began reaching the customers by the end of April. However, the phone is yet to be manufactured. When asked about the pricing that has raised eyebrows he said, "I will come out and disclose my business plan in two days. We have reached the target of 25 lakh bookings and we will start distributing by April-end. We will set up two factories, one in Noida, another in Uttarakhand." He has said that an assembly plant has already been set up in Noida. The company�s website had got 6 lakh hits per second following which it crashed. "We have enquired about his background run a basic check. Because such a huge amount is involved, we will make sure no fraud takes place. If need be, we will also keep his documents and passport in custody until clarity is given to everyone about the how he is going to manufacture and deliver the phones, and provides a time frame," GautamBudh Nagar DSP Anoop Singh said after meeting Goel.