RIL releases film inspired by #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has released a film inspired by #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega, a tribute to the resilient spirit of India in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

An RIL spokesperson said: "The short, inspiring film is our tribute to the resilient spirit of India in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic."

"Led by Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, we at Team Reliance are proud and humbled to support #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega - an array of activities spanning scientific research, testing, hospitals, domestic manufacturing of PPEs, anna seva to caregivers and the needy, and keeping data & food supply chains going for crores of fellow Indians," the RIL spokesperson added.

Throughout the film, the crew wore PPEs and rigorously practiced all social distancing norms. Vishal Mishra is the composer and singer. "95 per cent of our film was shot afresh and with all approvals from relevant authorities," said the RIL spokesperson.

--IANS