RIL board meet to consider results deferred to July 30

New Delhi: The board of directors meeting of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) scheduled for July 24 to consider the quarterly results will now be held on July 30.

"Further to our letter dated July 18, 2020, kindly note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 instead of on Friday, July 24, 2020 as intimated earlier," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

The communication to the exchanges did not give the reason for the deferment of the board meeting.

In a communication dated July 18, RIL had informed the exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

—IANS