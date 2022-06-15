Rijiju & Mongolian Prez Together Pay Their Respects At The Holy Kapilavastu Relics At Gandan Monastery

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union minister Shri Kiren Rijiju today visited Gandan monastery with President of Mongolia Mr Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh and paid their respects to the holy Kapilavastu relics. They also paid respect to the Lord Buddha's holy relics of Mongolia which have been kept alongside Kapilavastu relics.

On the occasion Indian Union Minister for law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju; the president of Mongolia Mr Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh and Indian Ambassador to Mongolia Shri Mohinder Pratap Singh; Khamba Nomun Khan were present.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju said that India during Covid pandemic helped many countries and he is delighted to see people of Mongolia happy today. The union minister also said that along with people to people connect, the economic relations between India and Mongolia are also taking a new shape. Shri Kiren Rijiju said “ I wish that more Indians should visit this beautiful country and people to people connect enhances in near future"

The president of Mongolia Mr Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh said that the special gesture of bringing holy Buddha's relics to Mongolia is the proof of level of spiritual connection between India and Mongolia. The President on behalf of people of Mongolia thanked Indian government for organizing the exposition as a great gesture towards people of Mongolia.

He also greatly appreciated that India was the first country which delivered us vaccine and helped in the Covid pandemic and due to swift help, lives of thousands of Mongolians could be saved. He said that the oil refineries being constructed by India in Mongolia is the symbol of growing bilateral relations between India and Mongolia and India is Mongolia's one of most reliable partners and its third neighbour. The President also stated that bringing holy Relics of Lord Buddha is a great way of enriching the bilateral relations.

Later in the day, postage stamp on Kushok Bakula Rinpoche was released by State secretary, Foreign affairs,Mongolia Mr Ankhbayar Nyamdorj and Indian ambassador to Mongolia Shri M.P Singh in the presence of Shri Kiren Rijiju;Mr N Enkhbayar,former President of Mongolia and Khamba Nomun Khan of Gandan Monastery.

Addressing at the stamp release event, Union Minister Shri Rijiju said that release of postage stamp in the name of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche is a defining moment for India and Mongolia in their spiritual and cultural journey together; and it will resonate not only in Mongolia but also in India. He also added that this will go a long way in highlighting the remarkable work done by Rinpoche for Mongolia and for Strengthening India Mongolia relations. On the occasion Indian Ambassador to Mongolia Shri Mohinder Pratap Singh said that Bakula Rinpoche was able to put forth the profound teachings of Lord Buddha in a very simple manner. He also said that this is rarest of the rare moment when Indi's and Mongolia's relics of Buddha are displayed together on the Buddha day.