Rijiju anchors second edition of Fit India Dialogue

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently anchored the second edition of the Fit India Dialogue where he interacted with fitness and sports icons from different age and genres.

The dialogue was led by one of India's oldest sporting icon Milkha Singh along with Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, ace India woman cricketer Mithali Raj, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and Indian national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

During the dialogue, the panellists not only shared details about their fitness mantra but also spoke in-depth about how India's perception of fitness has changed in the past few decades.

While few icons shared tips on how one can remain fit at any age, others showed few basic exercises that they perform regularly to maintain peak fitness.

The first edition of the Fit India Dialogue was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September, which saw Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, fitness icon Milind Sonam, among others, interacting with the prime minister.

