Rihanna tops iTunes charts with new single

London: R&B star Rihanna has jumped up iTunes charts across the globe with her new single. The 27-year-old singing star released new cut 'Better Have My Money' on iTunes and has since seen the track climb up the Top Songs chart, reported Digital Spy. It is currently number one on the US store, while sitting at number four in the UK. 'Better Have My Money' is also number one in Brazil, France and South Africa, and in the Top 10 in Canada, Germany, and Spain, among others. The track is the latest to be lifted from Rihanna's forthcoming eighth studio album, which is expected to be released later this year. It follows lead single 'FourFiveSeconds' which features Kanye West and Paul McCartney. PTI