Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities on Day 1

Pop icon Rihanna dazzles at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in India with her hits like 'Work', 'Diamonds'. High-profile guests & a special drone show mark the luxurious celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Jamnagar (Gujarat): On her first visit to India, Pop queen Rihanna set the stage on fire on day 1 of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the viral videos, Rihanna can be seen wearing a sheer fluorescent green bodycon and glittery gown. She interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

She also performed on her popular track 'Work'. Apart from that singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', and 'Wild Things', among others.

https://twitter.com/RIHANNAVERSEE/status/1763656156730306945?

Rihanna also thanked the Ambani family and shared her heartfelt wishes to the couple.

https://twitter.com/iammumus/status/1763666212460900524?

From Pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

On Friday, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal offered a glimpse of the Day 1 schedule which seems to be pretty exciting.

Taking to Instagram, Saina shared a picture of a card on her stories which is the entire day's schedule.

The picture was captioned as, "Friday 1st March 2024, 11:00 AM Onwards Celebratory welcome brunch at the hotel."

The events on Day 1 kickstarted at 5.30 pm, with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory', which will have 'Elegant Cocktail' as the dress code for the guests, followed by welcome speeches by the family.

It was followed by 'Cirque De Soleil', which is described as "a spectacle of extraordinary performances", followed by 'Vantara Show' which is described as "Marvel at the beauty of the Animal kingdom".

Post the Vantara Show, the grand pre-wedding festivities will feature a special 'Drone Show', about which an official release stated "watch the sky come alive with a never seen before dazzling display".

Followed by a special performance by Rihanna. The picture described the performance as "Join the Euphoria as Rihanna performs in India for the first time."

Day 1 ended with Dinner and an Afterparty, "a perfect end to a magical evening."

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, also spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is 'passionate' about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

Gushing about her son's wedding, she said, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

—ANI