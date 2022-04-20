Rihanna's canary yellow gown steals the show at Met Gala 2015!

New Delhi: Trust only Rihanna to turn heads wherever she goes. She leaves everyone stunned with her bold style statement. The singer arrived at the 2015 Met Gala in a canary yellow gown that was sweeping along the way as she walked the red carpet and took to the steps to pull her long giant gown along with her. Well, the stares and stairs were all reserved for RiRi. The pop singer certainly stole the thunder from the likes of George and Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Madonna along with others who turned up for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of 'China: Through the Looking Glass,' in Manhattan Rihanna's embezzled gown matched with theme as she arrived in Chinese couture designer Guo Pei. And to top it all the 27 year-old had a perfect matching yellow fur shrug draped over the gown. She reminded many of the canary bird, didn't she?