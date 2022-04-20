Rift Between SBSP-BJP Widens In UP

- Lucknow: The dispute between Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and BJP has widened as the minister announced to take head with launching a scathing attack on BJP.
- SBSP, in its counter against the UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, has announced to field one Sunil Patel from Chandauli Lok Sabha seat. Dr Pandey is the sitting BJP member from Chandauli and recently there was an ugly public spat between SBSP and him.
- During a meeting with the party workers in the state capital on Wednesday evening, Om Prakash Rajbhar announced that now there would be a direct fight with the BJP and they will not go back on the issue of most backward reservation quota and other matter related to the respect of the backward and Rajbhar community. SBSP is demanding quota for the most backwards within the 27 per cent reservation for the backwards.
- He even went to the extent of challenging the BJP to throw him out from the state cabinet.
- "The party is preparing in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and if BJP do not budge on our demand then we are free to take our decision," he said here on Thursday.
- "We won in four assembly seats during the 2017 Assembly polls in the state but actually, BJP won 150 seats only due to our support to their candidate. How can they forget this and insult our legislators and supporters," he said.
- Mr Rajbhar informed his supporters in the meeting that his party is under no compulsion to continue the alliance. "Hum joota bhi khaye aur jude bhi rahen – aisa nahi hoga (This is not possible that we remain in alliance despite being get booted)," he said adding that everyone knows quality of governance in UP. SBSP has four MLAs one of them Rajbhar is cabinet rank minister in the Yogi government. Mr Rajbar said that even after waiting for 15 months, the BJP government refused to give any accommodation for the party office in Lucknow while the demand for setting up a statue of Suheldeo at Ambedkar Park has been denied. Besides the party's demand to declare Bahraich as a tourism district on the name of Suheldeo has also not fulfilled, he said.
- Though BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey had warned the SBSP couple of times and asked them not to create dispute to weaken the ruling alliance but the situation went out of control when he publicly said that a SBSP MLA Kailash Sonkar from Ajghara seat in Varanasi district, which is under his Chandauli Parliamentary seat is a thief.
- While inaugurating a function in Ajghara in Varanasi on June 19, Pandey was asked by the media as why the name of local SBSP MLA Kailash Sonkar was not there on the inauguration plaque, the BJP president said, "The name of the local MLA was not written because he is a thief."
- There are allegations that the SBSP MLA Sonkar was involved in a scam of Rs 600 crores while providing loan subsidy to 4500 weavers. The weavers had even staged a demonstration against the SBSP MLA . The BJP President assured them that whoever involved in the scam would not be spared even if he is an MLA.
- However, Sonkar alleges that a conspiracy has been hatched against him as he is a dalit. "I am on the target for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. But people know who is thief and will give their mandate in the coming 2019 polls," he said hinting that people will vote against BJP.
- This is no longer a secret that BJP and SBSP enjoys a blow hot, blow cold relationship. It has touched such a nadir that Rajbhar had called a BJP legislator `cycle chor' while the ruling party legislator equated the minister with `kutta' (dog).
- Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader told UNI on Thursday that party was minutely watching the activities of the SBSP .
- "We don't want to take any harsh decision to break the alliance from our side. Let they take the decision ," the leader said. BJP was not ready to take any decision at this moment against Rajbhar, which can annoy the backward communist in view of the coming crucial Lok Sabha polls. UNI
