Riding tractor to cross reptile-infested rivulet, CGST team bust illegal firecracker factory in Faridabad

New Delhi: The Anti-Evasion Branch of the CGST Commissionerate conducted raids and busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Faridabad, which was also found to be involved in huge GST evasion, an official said on Friday.

Cash of Rs 58 lakh and a huge cache of firecrackers was seized along with incriminating documents.

The official said that they received information that R.P. Enterprises (GSTIN: 06AAGFR6866B1Z5) having its registered principal place of business at village Baghola, district Palwal, Haryana and additional premises at Sihi Gate, Ballabhgarh, Haryana, was engaged in the purchase and sale of firecrackers without invoices.

Accordingly, the Anti-Evasion Branch conducted simultaneous searches under section 67 (2) of the CGST Act.

The main registered principal place of business at village Baghola was found to be a huge premises, having 21 godowns, located in a very remote inaccessible area.

The official said that they somehow reached the premises with great difficulty on tractors as there was no motorable road and the area was waterlogged.

"We found the said premises were full of firecrackers which were seized. The building was also sealed. Rs 58 lakh cash was also found, that too was seized. They were using Kachchi parchi (normal sale notes) and other documents which indicated that the accused were involved in large-scale evasion of GST," the official said.

The official said that as per order of the apex court and National Green Tribunal, the Haryana government had directed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers.

"This search operation has once again proved that CBIC and its arms like DRI, DGGI, Anti-Evasion Branches, etc., are very pro-actively preventing not only tax evasion but also protecting the environment of the country. Following this tradition, the Anti-Evasion Branch, CGST Commissionerate Faridabad has very sincerely and diligently discharged its duty as 'Green Warriors' also," the official said.

The officials had to face a tough time as they had to travel by tractors to cross a rivulet full of snakes in order to bust the factory.

—IANS