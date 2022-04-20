Riding On Ola Bikes, Young Lucknowites Eke Out Living As Entrepreneurs

Lucknow: The city of Nawabs, Lucknow, has got new "Nawabs" of lately in the form of "biker entrepreneurs" who have made bike-taxi riding profession popular in the city and are banking upon it as a source of livelihood.

Over 20,000 such bike-partners have registered themselves on ride-hailing platform Ola, and are operating as Ola bike-partners.

'Bike-taxi' is a new concept in India and Uttar Pradesh is one of the first states of the country to bring in regulation for the service. This has resulted in livelihood creation for hundreds of thousands of people in the state, with some industry estimates deeming the number to be more than a million.

Across its various mobility offerings, Ola hosts the largest network of over two million driver-partners ensuring a regular source of income for them. Ola has 3,00,000 registered Bike-partners across India. UP is one of the top three markets, present across 36 cities and towns in the state alone.

Vishvanath Patel has been operating as a fulltime Ola Bike-partner for a year now, and says his income has increased over time. "Earlier, I worked in a courier company and made around INR 9000 a month. After joining the Ola platform, I earn close to double of what I used to earn, and get to work whenever I choose to. This also helps me to take time to carry out my family responsibilities. The company also provides me free insurance as soon as I login, to cover accidental expenses. When you have all of these benefits, why should you go and live in Delhi or Mumbai?"

Ola Bike is India's largest micro-mobility offering, that's present across 200 cities and towns and was introduced in Lucknow two years ago. Since then, the offering has seen a steady growth in popularity owing to its convenience, affordability, and the reliability of the Ola platform. The growth also meant a need for more bike-partners to respond to the demand, which has resulted in the rise of a new mobility industry in Uttar Pradesh, and specifically Lucknow.

An Ola spokesperson said here on Thursday the platform sees hundreds of new requests every month to be bike-partners. "The response so far has been overwhelming from both users and bike-partners and the uptake of the service has seen a double-digit growth month-on-month. We have always focussed our efforts on building a platform that not only addresses a variety of mobility needs, but also enables sustainable livelihood for millions of people across India. We look forward to creating thousands of more such opportunities in the state through technology innovation, skilling programs and collaborative efforts with the government."

A lot of students too, have joined Ola as bike-partners and work part-time to get an extra bit of pocket money. Vinod Kumar is one such student who says he does not have to depend on his parents for his expenses.

"My classes are usually in the afternoon so I login during the mornings for about three-four hours everyday. Most of my customers are office-goers or would be heading to the bus-stand in the morning. After deducting petrol expenses, I make enough money to cover my expenses through the month, without having to depend on my parents. They're happy that I've become self-sufficient."

As the popularity of bike-taxi services continue to grow, they are sure to create a source of income for lakhs of people not just in Lucknow, but across the state. UNI