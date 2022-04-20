    Menu
    Riddhima Kapoor introduces ''Doodle Kapoor'' on social media

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: The late Rishi Kapoor''s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday shared the arrival of a new dog into her family. They have named the pet "Doodle Kapoor".

    Riddhima introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor," Riddhima captioned the video.

    Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir''s pet dog.

    Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

    --IANS

