Ricky Ponting starts new innings as Mumbai Indians coach

Mumbai: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Monday began his new innings as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians who commenced their training at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the Indian Premier League season 8, scheduled to start on April 8. Ponting, who led his country to World Cup glory in 2003 and 2007, took up his new role here as the 2013 IPL champions underwent their first net session at their home venue. The entire squad has not yet assembled and some are expected to join the short camp in a day or two ahead of MI's opening game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 8. Among those who went through their paces were R Vinay Kumar and Abhimanyu Mithun, both of whom played stellar roles in Karnataka retaining the Ranji Trophy earlier this season, Mumbai skipper Aditya Tare, and Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel. Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to join the camp in a couple of days, according to a team source, who added an internal practise game has been scheduled for April 4 by which time the entire squad would have assembled. "We are set to leave for Kolkata on April 5," the source added. The full squad: Indian players: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Abhimanyu Mithun, Aditya Tare, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, R Vinay Kumar, Akshay Wakhare, Hardik Pandya, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal, Siddhesh Lad, Shreyas Gopal, Unmukt Chand. Foreign players: Aaron Finch (Australia), Aiden Blizzard, (Australia), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Marchant de Lange (South Africa), Mitchell Mcclenaghan (New Zealand). PTI