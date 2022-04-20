Rickshaw pullers, street food sellers turn to selling veggies in Lucknow

Lucknow: Restricted to their dwellings during the lockdown, hundreds of rickshaw pullers and street food sellers in the city have turned to selling vegetables and fruits to earn a living.

Sale of fruits and vegetables is allowed during the lockdown period as they are in the list of essential items permitted by the government.

Raju, who used to sell noodles in Gomti Nagar, is now among those selling vegetables.

"I used to sell chowmein from a stall in Gomti Nagar. With the lockdown it was difficult to earn. I was relying on help of locals and the administration to survive. But now I have started selling green vegetables on a hand cart," he said.

As the district administration is also emphasising on home delivery of essentials, these hand carts are really helping the needy to earn and also help in ensuring that people don't venture out.

Raju (29), who has a family of five including wife and three daughters, said he is earning enough to feed his family.

There are many others like him who can be seen selling vegetables in colonies going door-to-door from morning till late in the evening.

Momo seller Nikunj Gupta said, he had the option of sitting idle at home as he had enough to eat.

"Though I used to get enough to eat as locals are kind enough to provide me food, I hired a hand cart and I am now selling vegetables with the permission of the administration," said Gupta, who ran a momo stall in Vikas Nagar.

For e-rickshaw driver Pankaj Bhartiya life was turning difficult in the lockdown but permission from the administration to sell vegetables has given him a chance to earn.

"Though I did not earn as much when I drove my e-rickshaw it is sufficient at this moment. I take due care and use soap frequently. I also use a face mask," Pankaj said.

A senior administration official said, "For ensuring doorstep delivery weneed more hands and these persons are really doing a great job and helping the administration".

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said the administration was trying its best to ensure that there is no shortage of vegetables and ration and that they are made available at the doorstep.

"On Wednesday over 27 thousand persons were provided essentials at their doorsteps," he said.

—PTI