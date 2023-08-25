Richa Ravi Sinha to have a special song in Mega Star Nivin Pauly’s Ramachandra and Boss Co

Emerging actress Richa Ravi Sinha is taking big strides in her career and her next stint adds to that repertoire. The actress has been a part of some interesting projects and now, she is set to explore her dancing skills, that too opposite South superstar Nivin Pauly. Interestingly, it marks the actress' debut down South.

Richa will be seen doing a special performance in a song featuring in the multilingual film Ramachandra and Boss Co. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. What makes the song special is that she will be paired opposite Nivin Pauly in the song. This first time pairing is surely going to be the song's USP.

Another interesting aspect about the song is that it is a sensual track like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antaava from the Indian blockbuster Pushpa. The song will be shot at a lavish scale in the Dubai desert over a period of four days and features a large number of dancers. It is an Arabic song and the setting is kept as such keeping that in mind. Renowned choreographer Rajit Dev is choreographing the song and Richa is currently stationed in Dubai for the same.

The actress is putting in the best of her efforts to make the song a memorable spectacle. She has been rehearsing diligently for it and is ready to mesmerise the audience with her moves when the song releases. While this song marks her foray in South, Richa is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut soon.