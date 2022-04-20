Richa, Nizami Bandhu To Glam Up Reynu Taandon's Show

New Delhi:As Reynu Taandon unveils her new 'Shahbanu' collection with actress Richa Chadha as the showstopper at the forthcoming Amazon India Couture Week here, Sufi Qawwali group Nizami Bandhu will entertain the audience during the show. The show, scheduled on August 1, will see "Masaan" actress Richa as the showstopper and on the occasion, the designer has invited the Sufi Qawwali group to perform, a statement said. Taandon�s collection is a series of period creations. It has pieces such as shararas, anarkalis and lehengas with intricate gold embellishments. The fabrics range from georgette to velvet. The collection displays a heavy use of zardozi gold embroidery, royal blue and wine hues combined with understated yet luxurious mirror work inspired from Persian culture and architecture.