Richa Chadha: Reading again, feels new

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha has started reading again, and she says the experience feels new.

Taking to Instagram, Richa shared a photograph of herself reading a book. In the image, she is seen dressed in a blue outfit paired with a white cover-up.

"Reading again. Feels new... #Surrealphoto #reading #sunset #Rumi #wednesdayWisdom #richachadha #actor #sapiosexual #manypeoplehavethisintheirbioandtheydontunderstandit #lockdown," she wrote alongside the image.

Richa recently celebrated the eight years of her film "Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1", directed by Anurag Kashyap. The franchise comprising of two movies continues to enjoy immense popularity in the crime drama genre.

Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama "Section 375". Her upcoming films are "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Shakeela".

--IANS