Richa Chadha to play adult film star Shakeela in biopic

Actor Richa Chadha will play the role of real-life adult film star Shakeela in her biopic which will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Shakeela is one of the biggest stars of the 90s from Kerala and has acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film will go on floors next month and will chronicle the life of Shakeela who entered the film business at the age of 16 and traces her life journey from there.

"The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 90s who rose to a spectacular amount of fame. Her fans were spread across Asia and she earned fanfare as a woman which back then was unheard of," said a spokesperson for Richa.

"The film's script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience. The preparations will begin soon and the film should be going on floors in end April or May," he added.