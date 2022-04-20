Richa Chadha Stays Mum On 'Cabaret' Release Date

Mumbai:�Actress Richa Chadha's much talked about film "Cabaret" is yet to see the light of day as the film's release date has been pushed again. She says she has no idea about the reason behind the delay. "I have no idea about the date of the film being pushed. I think the producers can give you the right reason behind that," Richa told reporters at the 17th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards green carpet here on Saturday. "Cabaret" unfolds the story of a girl who begins her journey from a small village in Jharkhand and wants to make it big in the world of dance. Along with dance, the movie will present a dose of love and romance. The film, directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi and co-produced by Pooja Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of Fisheye Network Private Limited, was initially scheduled for release in May. It was later postponed to June 10 and now, the film is yet to hit screens. Richa, known for movies like "Fukrey", "Masaan", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", was last seen on the big screen in "Mary Kom" famed director Omung Kumar's biopic "Sarbjit".