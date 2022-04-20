Richa Chadha Spoke Of Terrorism, Dowry On French Talk Show

Mumbai: Richa Chadha, who was in France to promote her movie "Masaan" earlier this month, was invited to "Le Grand Journal" -- a French nightly news and talk show and says that she is happy as she represented India and its people and got a chance to speak about issues pertinent to the Indian society. "I am so happy I could represent my country and my people. We discussed a lot of things apart from cinema. They knew so much about India right from terrorism to the Nirbhaya case. They even spoke about the dowry system and the other harsh binding women have in our society. I couldn't defend after a point but I did try to change their perception," Richa said in a statement. "If my talks are going to make a difference even if it is as small as highlighting grave issues, it will be an achievement in itself," Richa added about being on the show, which has seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the past. The actress came into focus in France with Neeraj Ghaywan's "Masaan", which won two awards -- the Promising Future Prize and the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci) Award at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival in May. "Masaan", which follows the stories of four people from a small Indian town and how they fit into the moralities, is slated to release in India on July 24.