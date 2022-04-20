Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal In Dehradun For Teaser Shoot Of Their Maiden Production Venture

: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently in Dehradun, Uttarakhand for the teaser shoot of 'Girls Will Be Girls', which is their first production venture.For the unversed, in March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios.And now their first film as producers is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati. Before commencing the proper shoot of the film, the makers did the teaser shoot as they have to submit the teaser clip at a script lab in August.Richa took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the clapper board from the sets of 'Girls Will Be Girls'. "Shhhhsecret," she captioned the post.Wishing luck to the couple on their new project, actor Amyra Dastur took to her Instagram Story and wrote: "All the best Richa and Ali for this amazing new venture. Looking forward to Pushing Buttons Studios' content-driven projects"The upcoming movie is set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India and will follow the story of a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age. Crawling Angel's Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan and Dolce Vita's Claire Chassagne will produce alongside Richa and Ali. On the acting front, Richa and Ali will once again share screen space with each other in 'Fukrey 3'. —ANI