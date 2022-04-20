Richa Chadda's Dress Dilemma At Cannes

Cannes: Actress Richa Chadda, set for the screening of the movie "Masaan" at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival, feels "fortunate" that several designers wanted her to flaunt their creations on the red carpet this time -- unlike her first experience at the gala. "The last time I went to Cannes I had no experience of being in the limelight. Now I am more confident and grown up. I feel fortunate that so many amazing designers have shown interest in dressing me up. I want to showcase the best of the east in the west" Richa said in a statement. According to a source, Richa had about 15 designers who wanted to dress her up for her appearance. The actress, who last attended the extravaganza for Anurag Kashyap`s "Gangs Of Wasseypur", left for Cannes on Saturday night to attend the festival for "Masaan", directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film has been chosen to be screened in the UnCertain Regard section.