Richa, Ali happy to be named 'Most Beautiful Couple'

Mumbai: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are ecstatic about being tagged the 'Most Beautiful Couple' at an awards event here.

The two actors, who have been quite private about their relationship, styled up for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, where they were feted with the title on Tuesday night.

Richa, who was dressed in a floral dress, said in a statement: "It's admirable that someone has thought to give us this title. It definitely is a good feeling to share this title with someone you consider such an important part of your life.

"I'm glad Ali and I get to have this honour to be called the most beautiful couple for the year."

Ali said: "It feels nice to be named the couple of the year. To all others, all our stories are unique and priceless. It's a way of celebrating love among many a hate."A

Both Richa and Ali are on a roll on their career front.

Richa is currently shooting for a biopic on Malayalam actress Shakeela, and has a film like "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and a show like "Inside Edge 2".

Ali is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutts' "Prassthanam", Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Milan Talkies and is awaiting the release of Farhan Akhtar's video-on-demand series "Mirzapur" on Amazon Prime and the film "Phirr Happy Bhaag Jayegi".