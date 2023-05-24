Rhea Kapoor Drops Pictures Of Sonam Kapoor From Cannes Over The Years

Mumbai: Film producer Rhea Kapoor shared throwback pictures of Sonam Kapoor’s looks from Cannes on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Rhea took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for her sister. She wrote, “Thinking of you #cannes @sonamkapoor and these moments Pure Magic. #happygirlmagic always with @namratasoni.” The post featured Sonam’s throwback pictures from her Cannes appearances.

As soon as the post started gaining the limelight, fans and friends from the industry sent love to Sonam for her beautiful looks. Bollywood diva Bhumi Pedneka commented, “Unmatched.” A fan commented, “Pls call everyone back and just send Sonam!”

Fashion designer, Masaba Gupta wrote. “And the green sari we made. ? No? Quite iconic.”

On the other hand, Sonam also reshared the same in her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film’s first look was recently unveiled at the Jio Studio’s event.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film ‘The Crew’. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. —ANI