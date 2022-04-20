Rhea dialled Shruti Modi 569 times, 259 calls to Samuel Miranda

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty exchanged more calls with Sushant Singh's associates as compared to him, as revealed by her call detail records (CDRs).

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with her family members on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR registered on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.

The call details reveal that Rhea got more calls from her ex-manager Shruti Modi and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda.

The CDR also revealed that Rhea and Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi also remained in constant touch with her.

According to the CDR, Rhea made 569 calls to Shruti Modi and the latter called her 222 times.

Rhea was also in constant touch with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. The CDR showed that she called him over 259 times while the latter called her 28 times.

All the calls between Rhea and Miranda were made between August 16, 2019 and July 14, 2020.

The CDR also revealed that Rhea called up her brother Showik Chakraborty 629 times including two SMSs, while her brother called her 255 times including 11 SMSs.

The CDR also showed that Rhea exchanged 1,112 calls and SMSs with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, who has also been named in the CBI and the ED case.

Rhea called him for over 824 times. Even her father called her up about 268 times and they also exchanged about 30 SMSs. Rhea exchanged calls with her mother Sandhya Chakraborty over 739 times on her two separate numbers. Sandhya called Rhea 493 times, while Rhea called her mother 223 times.

Meanwhile, the calls to the late actor remained significantly low as Rhea called Sushant 94 times between December 2019 and June 14, 2020. While the late actor called Rhea about 51 times including two SMSs.

The calls between the two stopped from June 5, nine days before his death.

Rhea was also in touch with noted Bollywood director and producer Mahesh Bhatt in January this year.

Between January 12 and February 3, Rhea made nine calls to Bhatt while Bhatt called her up seven times.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his flat on June 14. The CBI on Monday recorded the statement of the late actor's father and elder sister Rani Singh.

The ED has till date recorded the statement of seven persons including Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah, Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar and his sister Mitu Singh.

