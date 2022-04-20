Rhea Chakraborty pens moving note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared that she will never come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions.

For the first time since Sushant's demise, Rhea took to Instagram to express her state of mind and emotions through a moving note.

"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress continued: "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed "the greatest physicist "with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Rhea also shared two photographers from the happy moments that the two spent together. In the pictures, they are smiling, beaming with joy and looks at peace in each other's company.

Rhea said that words can't express her real state of emotional turmoil.

She said: "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

"You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you," she added, and signed off the emotional post by writing: "Eternally connected... To infinity and beyond".

On June 14, Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.

—IANS