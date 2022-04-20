Rhea Chakraborty in legal soup

Mumbai: Sushant's father has also alleged that Sushant wanted to practice organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh. But when Rhea came to know this she threatened to expose his health condition to the media. KK Singh has also allegedly hinted at the fact that Rhea was responsible for his son's mental condition and was in cahoots with the doctors whom she had chosen for his treatment.

Vikas Singh, KK Singh's lawyer, has said the family wanted Patna police to probe the case of the actor's suicide, while adding that they had not demanded a CBI investigation yet. In a statement, Vikas said, "FIR has been registered now as the family was in shock and the Mumbai police wasn't registering an FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved."

Is she missing from her Mumbai residence?

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is allegedly missing from her residence in Mumbai, according to reports. On Tuesday, a four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father KK Singh. However, when the team reached Rhea's residence, they reportedly did not find her there.IANS

From team Kangana Ranaut…

The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned if actress Rhea Chakraborty is being made a scapegoat. A tweet by Kangana's Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut, on their unverified Twitter account, asked if Rhea had a valid reason to "kill" Sushant. "Sure Rhea is a gold digger but Shushant was her only source of income...," the tweet reads.IANS

Ankita's cryptic post

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, took to social media and shared a cryptic post a day after an FIR was filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty. Ankita posted an image that reads: "Truth Wins". Ankita had dated Sushant for almost six years. They had met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta. IANS

Sister demands justice

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded justice for her brother in a new Instagram post, saying truth must prevail. Shweta's Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of Sushant's portrait in their Patna home. "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," she wrote alongside the image. IANS



