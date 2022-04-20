Rhea Chakraborty, family left building in middle of night: Reports

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been missing over the past few days, reportedly left her building in the middle of the night along with her family.

Rhea went missing soon after she was charged with abetment to suicide, along with six others, in an FIR lodged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14, and the postmortem report stated the actor had committed suicide.

Now, a report by Republic TV has claimed that the supervisor of Rhea's building has said that the actress along with her parents and brother left three days ago in the middle of the night, according to hindustantimes.com.

"They left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them," the supervisor was reportedly quoted as saying.

The supervisor added that Sushant had not visited Rhea's residence for some time now.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed his FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna a few days back.

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said that Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has accused six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20).

On July 31, a video of Rhea went viral, where she was seen addressing the allegations against over the death of her boyfriend Sushant.

In the clip, she said: "I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice."

"Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," Rhea concluded.

—IANS