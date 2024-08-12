RG Kar Medical College principal resigns, Doctors strike continues demand CBI probe into rape-murder of junior doctor

With around 3 lakh doctors across India joining the protest, FORDA demands a CBI inquiry, a fast-track court, and the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

New Delhi: Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Monday launched a nationwide strike as they gathered outside various hospitals across the country, demanding justice for the trainee-doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The doctors gathered outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and several hospitals across the country and hurled slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

Speaking with ANI, the FORDA General Secretary, Sarvesh Pandey informed that around 3 lakh doctors across the county have joined the protest and demanded that others would join as well. He futher informed that they will continue their strike indefinitely till their demands are fulfilled.

"We will continue our strike until we get a written assurance that our demands will be fulfilled" Dr Sarvesh Pandey, said.

The doctors are demanding a CBI inquiry of the case, a fast-track court and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

FORDA India president Dr Aviral Mathur said, "...Everyone should condemn this incident. Yesterday, we issued a notice under FORDA for a nationwide strike where we demanded a few things...We will call off the strike when our demands are addressed as we don't want the patients to suffer. The emergency services are going on for the convenience of patients...Our organisation is constantly in touch with the ministry. We have full faith that our demands will be fulfilled."

A doctor protesting at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia listed out the doctor's demand and said, "We have three main demands. First, a CBI fast-track investigation because the State Government's investigation is very biased. They want to nab any innocent and silence us. But we won't let this happen. This is a gang rape and murder, committed by 2-3 people. This is Nirbhaya part 2. Second, the insensitive authorities of RG Kar which is issuing statements like 'what was the girl doing alone at night' when this happened in the doctors' duty room, be permanently removed. Third, the Central Protection Act be implemented in all hospitals across India."

Earlier, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh offered his resignation from his post. The protesting doctors had called for his sacking.

"I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future," Sandip Ghosh told reporters as he left the hospital

Meanwhile, three junior doctors and one house staff have been summoned by Kolkata police Headquarters, Lalbazar. They were on duty on the night of the incident said Kolkata Police sources. The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, has led to widespread outrage and protests.

—ANI