Rewari gangrape case: Main accused is serving defence personnel, says Haryana police

The father of the young woman, a school topper who was felicitated by the government, said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men. The mother hit out at the police for allegedly failing to take action in the case and said her daughter was traumatised even as the accused "were roaming freely" after the incident. "She has named three accused, but when the horrific incident took place, she sensed that 8-10 persons could have been there," the victim's father told reporters in Rewari Friday, noting she was drugged by the accused.

According to the FIR, the young woman had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted Wednesday while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina. She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to a hospital in Rewari after she complained of pain in the abdomen.