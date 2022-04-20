Revolt-Like Situation In UP Police: 3 Constables Suspended, 3 SHOs In Lucknow Removed

Lucknow: Three constables were suspended and the SHOs of Naka, Aliganj and Gudamba police stations removed as photographs and videos of open protest by cops here hit the social media again on Friday, hours after Director General of Police(DGP) OP Singh's claim that Uttar Pradesh police is a disciplined force and that those protesting the arrest of Apple Company executive's killers were already dismissed.

OP Singh, who was in denial mode of any protest, finally accepted some `truth' behind the `revolt' and took the action against the cops accusing them of failing to maintain discipline in the force.

UP policemen are protesting over the sacking and arrest of their fellow constables-- Prashant Choudhury and Sandeep Kumar, who were involved in killing the Apple Executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow on Saturday last.

Despite the photographs and videos showing several policemen holding protest, disciplinary action has been taken just against three claiming that more action will be taken after a probe. The probe was ordered into reports that constables were posting on social media their pictures with black ribbons on their hands in support of their two accused colleagues.

The reports also confirmed that an FIR has been registered against unnamed people with the Hazratganj police station in the matter, while a constable in Raebareli has been suspended in a similar issue.

Two former constables, dismissed from service in different cases, have been arrested, as the police began probing social media posts supporting the accused in the killing of a tech executive here last week. Brijendra Yadav and Avinav Pathak were arrested from Varanasi and Mirzapur on Thursday.

Surprisingly, the SSP Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani, who on Friday tried to come out clean when he officially claimed that those policemen showed protesting in the photograph or in the video were posted in other districts and had came for duty due to president's proposed visit to the state capital on Saturday. While Naithani went scot free even when the DGP office confirmed three policemen suspended were working in Lucknow police, further responsibility of `indiscipline' has been fixed on inspectors and they were removed.

"An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj police station here on Thursday against unnamed people under the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, and cyber teams are looking at such posts to take the case to a logical end," DIG (law and order) Praveen Kumar confirmed here on Friday. The Act has a provision of maximum punishment of six months against, whosoever, intentionally causes or attempts to cause or does any act which he knows is likely to cause disaffection towards the government or among the members of police force.

"Rumours are being spread on social media. We have taken the matter seriously and surveillance is going on to track such people. It has come to the fore that some constables terminated from service are involved in it," the DIG said. He said in one such matter, an FIR has been registered against constable Sarvesh Chowdhury, and he has been suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against him. Sarvesh had released an 11-minute video in which he purportedly claims that he had offered and had been collecting money for Prashant and also took swipes at political leaders and top police officials.

Clarifying the situation, the DIG said, "Some people posing as policemen and anti-social elements are involved in it. We will take strict action." About reports that constables were collecting money to help their arrested colleagues and other such items flooded the social media, DGP OP Singh had on Thursday said, "We have alerted our officers and a close watch is being kept on social media. The officers have been asked to interact with constables and tell them about the incident and explain them circumstances under which they were arrested and dismissed." UNI