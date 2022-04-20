Revocation Of Article 370 Brings A New Morning To J&K People: Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow: Hailing the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday termed the move as "historic".

"This decision has brought a new morning to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This has rectified the mistake committed by the Congress government almost 70 years ago and is a step in the forward direction to connect Kashmir with India in a true sense. This is a bold move to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country," Mr. Sharma told PTI.

Mr. Sharma said the revocation of the Article 370 of the Constitution has made all the States equal now. "Now all States of the country are equal. The move to make Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union territories is a step taken in the interest of the country," he said. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the strong willpower shown by them.

"While introducing the Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was looking like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel [Veh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ki pratimoorti lag rahe the]," said Mr. Sharma, praising the Union Home Minister. "This has also paved the way for making a common law in the entire country," said the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Sharma said the revocation of Article 370 will rid the J&K people of terrorism and help the poor, weak and the women in the State get justice.

"This will help the people of the State get rid of terrorism," said Mr. Sharma. He also hailed the Modi government's decision as the one realising the concept of "one nation, one flag" and honouring "the promise of Syama Prasad Mookerjee (founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh), besides the public sentiments. "The cries of 'Jahan huye balidan Mookerjee, woh Kashmir hamara hai (Kashmir, where Mookerjee attained martyrdom, is ours)' have been fulfilled," said Mr. Sharma. The U.P. Deputy Chief Minister said the people from the other parts of the country can now exercise their rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

"However, those who have been indulging in politics in the name of Article 370, will be unable to digest it," he said.