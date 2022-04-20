Revitalise skin with water, exercise

New Delhi: Stay hydrated, exercise regularly and follow skin care regime religiously to protect skin from getting damaged. Experts from FashionAndYou, a flash website in the fashion and lifestyle space, share tips on how to save your skin this summer: Hydrate: You must drink adequate water in summer to keep your skin looking youthful and fresh. Dehydration can make it look dull and aged. No aerated drinks: Avoid sodas, aerated drinks and packaged juices completely. Replace these with healthy and natural substitutes like coconut water, salted buttermilk, mango panna and refrigerated green tea. Use a sunscreen: It can be quite a challenge to find the sunscreen that suits you best but the effort is worth it. For Indian skin, a sunscreen with SPF 20-30 is ideal. Go for gel-based sunscreens if you have oily skin but don�t avoid them altogether. Apply the lotion or gel at least 20 minutes prior to stepping out in the sun. Exercise regularly: Exercise aids blood circulation and pumps more oxygen into your body, resulting in revitalised skin. It also helps in regulating skin-significant hormones and preventing free-radical damage. Cleanse, tone and moisturise: You can use a natural cleanser such as rose water or a pack of gram flour and yoghurt. Follow this up with toning which helps keep pores closed and cools the skin. If you feel that your moisturiser leaves your skin particularly oily, switch to a water-based moisturiser for the summer. IANS