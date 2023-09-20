Revised child travel norms: Railways earned over Rs 2,800 crore more in 7 years, says RTI reply

New Delhi: A response to a Right to Information request indicated that in the last seven years, Indian Railways has collected an extra revenue of more than Rs 2,800 crore from child travellers as a result of changes to child travel ticket guidelines.

According to the Centre for Railway Information Systems' (CRIS) response to an RTI request, the modified standards brought in an additional Rs 560 crore in revenue during the 2022–23 fiscal year.

The Ministry of Railways' CRIS department offers IT services for vital functions such passenger and freight ticketing, freight services, train traffic management, and operations.—Inputs from Agencies