Revenue problem will be solved in June: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the state would overcome the problem of revenue in June.

"Initially, when the lockdown began, we faced a problem of income. In May, we got Rs 6,000 crore as revenues and we expect to compensate the loses in June. The government needs Rs 15,000 crore per month. Despite the shortfall, we gave salaries on time to 16 lakh government employees and 12 lakh pensioners," he said.

Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists, Adityanath said that his government had already curbed expenditure to a large extent.

He said that the focus of the government would change in the coming days and policies were being modified to welcome new industries to the state. He said the MSME ministry and concerned officials were working on this.

The Chief Minister said that the government was determined to further strengthen the medical infrastructure and schemes like ''One district, One product'' were being used to employ migrant workers as per their their skills.

Talking about farmers, Adityanath said that in order to prevent distress sale, the government had announced minimum support price (MSP) which was one-and-a-half time the cost of the crop.

"Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi," we have given Rs 2,000 to each farmer," he stated.

He also appealed to the private establishments not to retrench staff.

"We are coming up with special schemes for the educated youth and we will have apprentice schemes for them," he added.

--IANS