Bareilly: A revenue department official was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in Uttar Pradesh''s Bareilly district on Monday, police said.

On the complaint of one Rampal Singh that lekhpal Ramchandra was demanding bribe for some work, a police team caught him red-handed in Nawabganj township, Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption Organisation) Rajiv Mehrotra said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he pointed out.

—PTI