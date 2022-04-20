Revenue Dept allows release of Rs 464 cr RoSL benefits for garment exporters

New Delhi: The Department of Revenue has allowed the release of pending Rebate of State Levies (RoSL) worth Rs 464.13 crore to garment exporters.

"The total pending claims pending under RoSL scheme has been informed by Systems Directorate, CBIC to be Rs 464.13 crore. In this regard, approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed for allocation by DoR of claims an amount of Rs 464.13 crore for issuance of duty credit scripts by DGFT in respect of pending claims," a Department of Revenue office memorandum said.

RoSL has now been replaced by Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP).

The apparel exporters have lauded the step as they had requested the Textile Ministry for release of the pending benefits.

In a letter to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A. Sakthivel said: "I sincerely thank you for your prompt and quick action in facilitating release of our long-pending benefit of RoSL, which I understand has been approved by the Government and this benefit will accrue to our members soon."

He said that this had been the request of the members in the Apparel Export Industry for a long time and the members would definitely benefit from this measure.

