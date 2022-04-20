    Menu
    Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs.9,871 crore released to 17 States

    April20/ 2022

    Total Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 49,355 crore released to States in the current financial year

    New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has released 5th  monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore to the States on 9th August, 2021.  With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs. 49,355 crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year.

    State-wise details of the grant released this month and total amount of PDRD Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is annexed.

    The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution.  The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States during 2021-22.

    The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

     The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22.  Out of this, an amount of Rs. 49,355 crore (41.67%) has been released so far. 

    The States recommended for PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are : Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

    State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants Released

    S.No.

    Name of State

    Amount released in July 2021

    (5th installment)

    (Rs. in crore)

    Total amount released during 2021-22

    (Rs. in crore)

    Andhra Pradesh

    1438.08

    7190.42

    Assam

    531.33

    2656.67

    Haryana

    11.00

    55.00

    Himachal Pradesh

    854.08

    4270.42

    Karnataka

    135.92

    679.58

    Kerala

    1657.58

    8287.92

    Manipur

    210.33

    1051.67

    Meghalaya

    106.58

    532.92

    Mizoram

    149.17

    745.83

    Nagaland

    379.75

    1898.75

    Punjab

    840.08

    4200.42

    Rajasthan

    823.17

    4115.83

    Sikkim

    56.50

    282.50

    Tamil Nadu

    183.67

    918.33

    Tripura

    378.83

    1894.17

    Uttarakhand

    647.67

    3238.33

    West Bengal

    1467.25

    7336.25

    Total

    9,871.00

    49,355.00

